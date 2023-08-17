CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate power tools stolen from Home Depot

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating after they say a man stole power tools from Home Depot.

According to Bettendorf police, on June 14, a man stole a Ryobi Impact Wrench worth $120 and a Ryobi Circular Saw worth $139 from Home Depot in Bettendorf.

Police said he tried to return the items first but was denied, then walked out of the store without paying for them.

If you can Bettendorf Police to identify him, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

