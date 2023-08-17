Davenport School Board unanimously approves demolition of 2 schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At Monday’s school board meeting, the board unanimously approved the demolition of two schools.

On the school board’s agenda, the administration recommended the approval of the demolition of Monroe and Washington, not including abatement, to go to the lowest, responsible, responsive bid for $649,999 to Valley Construction.

Additionally, on the agenda, the board recommended the approval of the abatement portion of the demolition of Monroe and Washington to the lowest, responsible, responsive bid for $30,320 to IITI Group.

According to the school board’s vote, both bids were unanimously approved.

At last week’s school board meeting, officials said demolition could start as soon as this fall.

The school board says they’re also discussing plans for Buchanan Elementary.

