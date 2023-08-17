Fulton enters trial with Clinton to provide bus route

The City of Fulton has entered into a trial with the City of Clinton and the MTA to provide a bus stop in front of the Fulton City Hall.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Ill. and CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Fulton has entered into a trial with the City of Clinton and the MTA to provide a bus stop in front of the Fulton City Hall.

City officials say adding this bus stop is a way to bring residents to underserved areas of the community. It will be part of the Lyons Business Park route and will stop at most street intersections if it’s safe to drop off and pick up passengers.

Once the trial begins, the trial route will run Monday through Friday from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., city officials added.

“This gets up into the area where we did not have service,” said Dennis Hart Transportation Director for Public Transit Systems in Clinton.

Hart says that this trial route will allow Fulton citizens to get hooked up with the City of Clinton transit system so they’ll have access to go from the downtown City of Fulton, all the way out to the casino.

According to city officials, the bus service is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 21 and run on a trial basis until Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking...
SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

Latest News

Quad City Animal Welfare Center teams up with Bent River Brewing for ‘Doggy Days’ fundraiser.
Doggy Days, Bent River, QCAWC
The City of Fulton has entered into a trial with the City of Clinton and the MTA to provide a...
Fulton enters trial with Clinton, bus stop
Trace and DNA evidence show few matches in Breasia trial
Trace and DNA evidence show few matches in Breasia trial
Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts...
Trace and DNA evidence show few matches in Breasia trial