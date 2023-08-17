Fulton enters trial with Clinton to provide bus route

FULTON, Ill. and CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Fulton has entered into a trial with the City of Clinton and the MTA to provide a bus stop in front of the Fulton City Hall.

City officials say adding this bus stop is a way to bring residents to underserved areas of the community. It will be part of the Lyons Business Park route and will stop at most street intersections if it’s safe to drop off and pick up passengers.

Once the trial begins, the trial route will run Monday through Friday from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., city officials added.

“This gets up into the area where we did not have service,” said Dennis Hart Transportation Director for Public Transit Systems in Clinton.

Hart says that this trial route will allow Fulton citizens to get hooked up with the City of Clinton transit system so they’ll have access to go from the downtown City of Fulton, all the way out to the casino.

According to city officials, the bus service is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 21 and run on a trial basis until Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.