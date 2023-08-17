Illinois ACT scores are 10th highest in the nation

Sweeping changes are on their way to the SAT college entrance exam, and one of the biggest changes is to the essay portion.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Illinois has the tenth highest average ACT score in the country. A new analysis of the standardized college entrance exam shows Illinois students scored an average 24.5 out of a possible 36.

According to tutoring website, Learner, the ACT, or American College Testing, assesses high school students’ academic proficiency in English, math, reading, and science. Colleges and universities in the United States use test results to make admissions and scholarship decisions, along with GPA, extracurricular activities, and personal essays.

Iowa students achieved an average composite score of 21.4, putting the state as 18th highest in the country. The national average score in 2023 is 19.8.

