DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Anne Green a 4-H Youth Program Specialist from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach discusses the program’s principles of developmental needs in youth.

Green says the principles include: belonging, independence, mastery and generosity.

ISU Extension & Outreach information:

Website- www.extension.iastate.edu/4h

