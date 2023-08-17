Knox County Sheriffs Office raising funds for K-9 program

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriffs Office have started a fundraiser to help raise money for their K-9 program.

They have recently experienced sudden tragedies and other recent medical conditions with their service dogs and are asking the community for help.

Since May the Knox County Sheriffs Office lost K-9, Juri unexpectedly from a medical incident, a service dog for five years and K-9, Brenna, a service dog for three years has been recently diagnosed with a medical condition that has temporarily taken her out of service.

Sheriff Jack Harlan, Jr said they started this fundraiser because these unexpected events have put them in financial hardship and says people started donating right away.

“Less than 24 hours, I believe we’re over $5,000 already in help with the K-9 donations,” Harlan, Jr said. “And our phones ringing constantly to see how they can donate, you know, whether it be sending checks here to the Sheriff’s Office or going to the GoFundMe, the community, not just the Knox County community itself but communities as a whole throughout the country are reaching out to us and saying hey, we’re here to help you, what can we help you with.”

Harlan, Jr said these expenses cannot be budgeted for and one of his K-9 handlers Jason Hayes had taken the reins and developed a K-9 fundraiser.

The funds will also be used to purchase a new K-9, training for the K-9 team, a vehicle, and equipment needed for the team to successfully fight against illegal drugs and violent crimes in the community.

In appreciation, the Knox County Sheriffs Office will be presenting their generous donors with a Knox County Sheriffs Office K-9 sponsor decal to display with pride.

Donations can be made to the Knox County Sheriffs Office K-9 program through their online GoFundMe page, Knox County Sheriffs Office K-9 Fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking...
SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

Latest News

Exterior of Sherrard Junior/Senior High School
Sherrard Jr. Sr. High School returning to traditional rules, post-COVID
Students returned to class at Sherrard Jr., Sr. High School as there are some changes this...
Sherrard Jr. Sr. High School returning to traditional rules, post-COVID
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Schools left waiting for guidance on book law
Quad City Animal Welfare Center teams up with Bent River Brewing for ‘Doggy Days’ fundraiser.
Doggy Days, Bent River, QCAWC