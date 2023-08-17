Knox County Sheriffs Office raising funds for K-9 program

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriffs Office have started a fundraiser to help raise money for their K-9 program.

They have recently experienced sudden tragedies and other recent medical conditions with their service dogs and are asking the community for help.

Since May the Knox County Sheriffs Office lost K-9, Juri unexpectedly from a medical incident, a service dog for five years and K-9, Brenna, a service dog for three years has been recently diagnosed with a medical condition that has temporarily taken her out of service.

Sheriff Jack Harlan, Jr said they started this fundraiser because these unexpected events have put them in financial hardship and says people started donating right away.

“Less than 24 hours, I believe we’re over $5,000 already in help with the K-9 donations,” Harlan, Jr said. “And our phones ringing constantly to see how they can donate, you know, whether it be sending checks here to the Sheriff’s Office or going to the GoFundMe, the community, not just the Knox County community itself but communities as a whole throughout the country are reaching out to us and saying hey, we’re here to help you, what can we help you with.”

Harlan, Jr said these expenses cannot be budgeted for and one of his K-9 handlers Jason Hayes had taken the reins and developed a K-9 fundraiser.

The funds will also be used to purchase a new K-9, training for the K-9 team, a vehicle, and equipment needed for the team to successfully fight against illegal drugs and violent crimes in the community.

In appreciation, the Knox County Sheriffs Office will be presenting their generous donors with a Knox County Sheriffs Office K-9 sponsor decal to display with pride.

Donations can be made to the Knox County Sheriffs Office K-9 program through their online GoFundMe page, Knox County Sheriffs Office K-9 Fundraiser.

