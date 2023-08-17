Man injured after juvenile shot him Wednesday, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured Wednesday after police say a juvenile shot him after a confrontation in Rock Island.

Rock Island police responded Wednesday about 10:47 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block of 13th Street after receiving a 911 call of a shooting incident with a gunshot victim, according to a media release.

Officers arrived and found a 71-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and lower back, police said. First aid was provided until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary information shows the man had a confrontation with several juveniles that he removed from his home.

One of these juveniles allegedly produced a handgun and shot the man, police said. The juveniles then fled from the scene.

The investigation is going, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.