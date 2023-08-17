Police: Vehicle caught fire on I-74 in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle caught fire after mechanical issues on I-74 Thursday morning, police say.

According to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball, about 6:45 a.m. a vehicle westbound on I-74 had mechanical issues caught fire, and had to pull over on the side of the road just before the Middle Road Exit.

Kimball said all the occupants got out safely and Bettendorf Fire responded to put out the fire.

I-74 was merged down to one lane until the fire was put out and the vehicle could be safely towed away, according to police.

According to police, during the time of the delay, a minor secondary rear-end crash occurred on I-74, where vehicles were backing up and had to slow to a stop due to the merging down to one lane.

