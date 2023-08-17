Quad City Animal Welfare Center teams up with Bent River Brewing for ‘Doggy Days’ fundraiser

Event organizers say 'Doggy Days' will be a fun event for pups and people alike. Guests must be...
Event organizers say 'Doggy Days' will be a fun event for pups and people alike. Guests must be 21-years-old or older to attend.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Pup cups, beer and raising money to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC), that’s what the upcoming ‘Doggy Days’ fundraiser is for.

Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th Street, and QCAWC will host ‘Doggy Days’ on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with 10 percent of beer sales and 100 percent of pup cups and raffles being donated back to the shelter that’s been saving animals one life at a time since 1977.

Event organizers say ‘Doggy Days’ will be a fun event for pups and people alike. Guests must be 21-years-old or older to attend.

QCAWC information:

Website: https://qcawc.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QCAWC

Adoption and Education Center Address: 724 2nd West Avenue, Milan

Spay, Neuter and Wellness Clinic Address: 612 1st West in Milan

