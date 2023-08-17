Sherrard Jr. Sr. High School returning to traditional rules, post-COVID

SHERRARD, Ill. {KWQC} – Students returned to class at Sherrard Jr., Sr. High School as there are some changes this school year.

With students back in class, they are being re-introduced to their lockers. For the last several years, students were allowed to bring their items into the classroom. It started as covid precautions, then the district installed new lockers, but as school officials found out, the backpacks were causing problems in the classroom. So now, students must leave their items in their lockers

“With the whole covid procedures, we needed to keep kids apart,” recalled Sherrard Jr., Sr. High School Principal, Tim Wernentin. “Our lockers at that time, were especially narrow as well, too. So now post-COVID, we know there’s some safety issues that can occur with kids bringing some unwanted items to school and backpacks. so we moved again, back to our prior policy, of not allowing backpacks in the classroom.” With the decision to re-install old procedures, Principal Wernentin emphasizes that every moment in the classroom, the student has the chance to learn without distractions.

“There was some teachers who noticed just distractions in the classroom,” said Wernentin. “Our classes are 42 minutes long and so really every minute counts. So, even the small minute by minute things of reminders, ‘guys put your cell phones away,’ it takes them off the task at hand. It has really fixed that issue and teachers are able to teach and we’re able to use the full 42 minutes.” Rock Island School District is also imposing the same rules.

It has been a week since students returned to class in Sherrard, Principal Werentin says so far they are responding well to the re-introduced policies.

