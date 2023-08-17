Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Testimony will continue Friday in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

On Thursday, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham laid out the timeline of Terrell’s disappearance on July 10, 2020, to the discovery of her remains in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March 2021.

According to Cunningham, Terrell was shot at least twice and a third projectile was found in her hair.

Dinkins’ attorneys, Chad Frese and Joel Waters, did not give an opening statement Thursday.

Testimony began Friday with the police sergeant who said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother saying he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

Monday we heard testimony from Breasia Terrell’s younger brother, her mother, and Henry Dinkin’s former girlfriend, who was his girlfriend at the time.

During the trial Tuesday, Bresia’s grandmother, a cadaver dog handler, an FBI agent and a Davenport police officer testified.

Wednesday’s testimony included Body-cam footage from Davenport Police Officer Craig Burkle who responded to the missing report.

Thursday FBI analysts testified that very little of the evidence collected could be linked to Henry Dinkins or Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

In March 2022, District Court Judge Henry Latham granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case. The trial was to be held in Linn County until he waived his right to a jury trial.

The trial was then moved back to Scott County after Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial and instead have Judge Henry Latham decide the case.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell also is trying the case.

A sign sits outside the Scott County Courthouse with photos of Breasia Terrell. (KWQC)

Timeline

July 10, 2020

Aishia Lankford calls the Davenport Police Department to report that her daughter, Breasia Terrell, 10, was missing. Lankford tells police the girl had stayed with Henry Dinkins, the father of her youngest son, at the apartment he shares with his girlfriend in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

Investigators search Credit Island as part of the investigation into Terrell’s disappearance.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender, is arrested and charged with failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

July 14, 2020

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirms Dinkins is a person of interest in Terrell’s disappearance.

July 15, 2020

An AMBER Alert is issued for Terrell.

July 16, 2020

The search for Terrell expands to Clinton County.

March 22, 2021

Davenport police receive information from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office that human remains have been found in a wooded area south of Kunau Implement in DeWitt.

March 23, 2021

The remains are removed and transported to the DCI Lab in Ankeny.

March 29, 2021

Davenport police receive confirmation that the remains are Breasia Terrell.

May 5, 2021

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

August 2023

A jury trial was set to begin in Linn County, Iowa on Aug. 8. Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, and a bench trial was set for Aug. 10.

The trial began in Scott County on Aug. 10. The state gave an opening statement and the first of the testimonies were started with Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer from Davenport police Special Victims Unit.

