Trace and DNA evidence show few matches in Breasia trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - FBI analysts testified that very little of the evidence collected could be linked to Henry Dinkins or Breasia Terrell.

Watch Live each day here with KWQC.

Testimony continued Thursday in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Testifying on Thursday were:

Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner.

Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst.

Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit.

Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police, who searched the RV on Schmidt Road.

Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa.

Monique Brillhart, who works for the FBI as a latent fingerprint examiner, explained that porous items are more likely to retain the ridge impressions from a print, as opposed to a nonporous surface. Prints on nonporous items lie on top of the surface and can easily smear or be wiped off.

Her report lists items fingerprinted, including the hatchet from the Impala trunk; a machete from the RV; a broom from the apartment kitchen; and a bottle from apartment. Prints were found only on the broom.

Brillhart says Henry Dinkins was excluded from the latent prints found on the broom.

Linda Otterstatter, a forensic examiner with the FBI, analyzes trace evidence, which includes items small in size and can be transferred from one item to another by either touch or breeze. She gives an example of a hair falling from her head and landing on the floor.

No hairs were found on the hatchet or two of the machetes found; fibers were found on the machete that was on the top of the microwave in the RV but no conclusions could be drawn. The fibers from the machete from the RV were dissimilar, Otterstatter said, to the fibers from the cloth from the Impala center console and the wash cloth from the bag of clothing.

Otterstatter spoke about “known samples” submitted to be tested: a comb from Breasia Terrell, head hair from Henry Dinkins, pubic hair from Dinkins and head hair from Andrea Culberson.

Hair samples from the comb included: textile fibers; wig-type fibers; dog hair; hair fragments exhibiting African ancestry, which were not suitable for microscopic comparison; head hairs, some of which were artificially treated and not suitable for microscopic comparison.

On cross examination, defense attorney Chade Frese asks Otterstatter to summarize her findings. She said none of the items she analzyed could be be connected to Henry Dinkins. No trace evidence collected was able to connect Breasia to the Impala.

Otterstatter said she was not given hair samples from Breasia’s recovered remains to compare to the trace evidence collected.

Otterstatter was not asked to conduct analysis on the firearms or ammunition, the baseball bat, a small folding knife, or a small kitchen knife.

Tiffany Smith, from the FBI’s DNA unit, said she received known DNA samples from Dinkins, Andrea Culberson, and a toothbrush that was thought to be Breasia’s; it was later determined it was her mother’s. Smith said she later received a known DNA sample of Breasia from a paternity test.

Items introduced into evidence for fingerprints and hair/fiber were also submitted for DNA tests. But unless blood was found, DNA test were not performed. In addition, items submitted were the toothbrush initially thought to be Breasia’s; penal swabs from Dinkins; left- and right-hand swabs from Dinkins; left- and right-hand fingernail swabs from Dinkins; and a buccal sample (cheek swab) from Dinkins.

Smith says the shorts from the trunk of Impala was tested for blood and semen. Blood was detected, but semen was not. A swabbing of the stain believed to be blood did not match Breasia or Dinkins.

Breasia’s DNA was excluded from apartment bedroom mattress stains. The majority of the results were determined to be Andrea Culberson and Henry Dinkins.

All items from the RV was tested for blood, but none was found, so DNA testing was not done. Blood or semen was not found on clothing from the apartment. Blood was not detected on a machete and its sheath so DNA testing was not performed.

Defense attorney Chad Frese asked about the results of the swabs taken from Dinkins at the hospital. Smith said all DNA was identified as Dinkins. No “unlike DNA” was found, and no female DNA was detected in the penal swabs or in the hand swabs.

Breasia’s DNA matched only one item: a pair of underwear from a bag of children’s clothing, but neither blood nor semen was found.

Detective Patrick Sievert executed a warrant on the RV on Schmidt Road to look for Breasia on July 10, 2020.

He is shown photos he took of the exterior and the inside of the RV. Pictures includes a spray bottle of bleach and the machete on top of the microwave.

In a laundry basket is a plastic grocery bag with a white T-shirt and jeans that both were muddy and wet, and black UnderArmor shoes with mud.

Because the items in the basket were not covered by the warrant, Sievert contacted his superiors, and a new warrant was issued.

When he executed the new warrant, Sievert documented the machete and said he observed a white cloth or paper on the serrated edge.

Defense attorney Joel Waters asks about the blood Seivert said he observed on the machete.

Waters asks if it could be rust, not blood, and Seivert said it could be.

On redirect O’Donnell, Seivert says he made his observation with the naked eye, and that he knew other people would do additional testing.

Matt Gehant, who was the security manager for Walmart in Clinton, Iowa, in July 2020, said he was given a description of a person of interest and a time frame, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Davenport Police detective met with Gehant to review the surveillance footage where they followed the subject’s movements from the parking lot to the cash register where he purchased two bottles of bleach. That footage and the receipt were picked up later by a Davenport police officer.

Detective Patrick Seivert served the seach warrant on the RV on Schmidt Road to look for Breasia on July 10, 2020.

Defense attorney Chad Frese about the time on the receipt. Gehant says it 7:08, and agrees with Frese that 7:08 a.m. can be assumed to be when Dinkins left the store.

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

Testimony on Friday, Aug. 11, including a continuation with Sgt. Peiffer who said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

Testimony continued Monday with testimony from Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Culberson, who was his girlfriend at the time. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who communicated with Pojar that a search warrant was coming for the vehicle; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.