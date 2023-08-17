Viola Mayor arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, misconduct

The Mayor of Viola was arrested Wednesday Mercer County deputies say.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mayor of Viola was arrested Wednesday Mercer County deputies say.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of government funds and official misconduct.

Lester is listed as the mayor of Viola on the village’s website.

Lester is being held in the Mercer County Jail Thursday morning pending a court appearance.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Thursday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking...
SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

Latest News

The Mayor of Viola was arrested Wednesday Mercer County deputies say.
Viola Mayor arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, misconduct
A man was injured Wednesday after police say a juvenile shot him after a confrontation.
Man injured after juvenile shot him Wednesday, police say
90s return this weekend, with the heat index exceeding 100°.
First Alert Forecast: Breezy Thursday ahead of hot and humid temperatures this weekend
Crews respond to Coal Valley house fire Wednesday
Crews respond to Coal Valley house fire Wednesday