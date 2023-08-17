Viola Mayor arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, misconduct

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mayor of Viola was arrested Wednesday Mercer County deputies say.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of government funds and official misconduct.

Lester is listed as the mayor of Viola on the village’s website.

Lester is being held in the Mercer County Jail Thursday morning pending a court appearance.

