Western Big Six football coaches look ahead to upcoming season at kickoff banquet

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Western Big Six football coaches gathered for dinner in Rock Island at the annual kickoff banquet to look ahead to the upcoming season with fans.

“There’s mutual respect across the board in this conference I don’t think there’s a coach in here that if they didn’t need help that somebody wouldn’t step up and that’s been the fun part being part of this brotherhood in the Big Six. We all know the traditions, we all know the history but the respect for what we do in our schools, it’s second to none” said Rock Island head coach Fritz Dieudonne.

“I mean everybody here they do a good job. They run a good program they care about their kids and I think not every conference can say that. I think everybody’s got the kids best interest in at hear in our conference so it’s always good to see what the coaches are doing to make sure these kids are having great experiences off the field as well as on” said United Township head coach Nick Welch.

