‘You lost her!’ Body-cam footage shows first officer to respond to Breasia’s disappearance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In an emotionally charged scene outside the apartment where Breasia Terrell was reported missing her mother, Aishia Lankford, yells “You lost her!” to Henry Dinkins.

Body-cam footage from Davenport Police Officer Craig Burkle shows he tried to end the heated argument, but Lankford walked away, saying “I’m gone, sir.” As she gets in her vehicle, a seemingly frustrated Burkle loudly asks how can he help without a photo of Breasia or help from the pair.

Testimony continued Wednesday morning in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Giving testimony on Wednesday were:

FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent.

Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child.

now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence.

Officer Elizabeth Tharp who communicated with Pojar that a search warrant was coming for the vehicle.

Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton.

Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop.

then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Burkle was the first officer to respond to the report of a missing child at the Jersey Meadows apartment complex in Davenport.

The body-cam footage shows him exiting the car and being greeted by Lankford. When asked if Dinkins lived at the complex, Lankford says, “I guess; this is where he told me to come.”

In a strained voice, she said that Dinkins “doesn’t even know how long she’s been gone.”

Next on the footage, Lankford’s and Dinkins’ son, DL, is shown walking from the apartment building to the officer, with Dinkins following.

When asked when they last saw Breasia, Dinkins says 9:30. DL says Breasia was asleep when he went to bed.

Burkle asked for a description of Breasia and what she was last seen wearing. DL said it was the white T-shirt that Dinkins gave her.

Dinkins was asked who he had called and who in the complex he had talked to. He said he doesn’t know anyone there, and Lankford would be the one who had information on who was called.

Lankford who walked to her car before, returned. Dinkins told her Burkle needed a photo. She said she didn’t have one with her. She then tells Burkle she’s called “everbody. I have my uncle out riding around, my mom’s on her way out here, my friends are on their way out here.”

Dinkins said he’s looked “everywhere” for Breasia. He said at first he drove around looking for her, and then he and DL drove around looking.

That is when Lankford and Dinkins begin arguing, and Lankford drove off.

The footage continues with Burkle following Dinkins to search his then-girlfriend Andrea Culberson’s apartment. Dinkins says this is the first time the children have stayed with him.

Dinkins knocks on the exterior apartment door and said Culberson will take it from there. He walks down the sidewalk away from the apartment.

Culberson answers the door, and is hesitant to let Burkle inside. She points in the direction that Dinkins walked and asks if he knew about the request to search. Burkle says yes.

Burkle follows Culberson into the apartment and searches each room and the closets.

As he exits the apartment Burkle asks if Breasia has any friends at the complex. He then asks if Culberson is going to help look. Burkle is shown walking the length of the complex on the sidewalk.

The footage ends then.

In earlier testimony Burkle said that after he searched the apartment he needed more information from Dinkins but when he looked, he wasn’t there. Burkle called the number provided by Dinkins but he didn’t answer. Burkle said he called six times in an hour and was unable to leave a voicemail because it was full.

Burkle said he sent a text at 10:43 a.m., about two hours after the initial missing child report came in.

Dinkins called Burkle at 12:04 p.m. saying he was walking into the police department.

Burkle earlier had called his superior saying “things weren’t adding up.”

Lankford had returned earlier with a photo of Breasia. Police surveyed the apartment residents, but no one had seen her. Burkle said “something wasn’t sitting right.”

Lankford told Burkle that when she and DL left the complex to get photos of Breasia, DL told her that early that morning Dinkins came into the bedroom and woke up Breasia and said they had to go. DL said he started crying and went back to sleep until Culberson came in later. DL confirmed that conversation, Burkle said.

The search expanded including the use of a drone and detectives, and more officers were called out to the complex.

Burkle said Culberson gave a timeline of her morning. She said she woke up at 3 a.m. and noticed Breasia and Dinkins were gone. She saw that Dinkins’ phone was still at the apartment so she did not call him.

On cross examination, defense attorney Chad Frese said that at the beginning of the incident, DL seemed to be giving “his 2 cents worth,” but that DL did not offer information about Dinkins waking Breasia up then. Frese asks if DL gave this information after leaving the complex with his mother who was angry. Burkle said yes.

On redirect, Burkle said he was not suspicious of Dinkins’ behavior at the beginning, but he later was when Dinkins left the complex without saying anything and didn’t answer phone calls.

Frese asks if DL said he saw his sister get shot or anything about the machete and bleach. Burkle said no.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham asks if initial interviews are different from formal interviews. Burkle said witnesses sometimes calm down and remember things more clearly.

Next to testify was now-retired Officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala near the police department. After calling it in, the vehicle was towed to the police garage.

When Officer Beth Tharp took the stand she said she was on light duty in July 2020 because she was seven months pregnant. She had called Pojar saying that a warrant was coming for the vehicle.

Once in the police garage, the vehicle was photographed by a crime scene tech. Tharp opened the trunk and said she noticed a strong bleach smell, saying her sense of smell was heightened because of her pregnancy.

Tharp also was asked to review video footage of the RV when it was on Schmidt Road on the morning of July 10. She said it was of a parking lot with an RV she was told belonged to Dinkins.

She saw a red sedan -- later identified as the Impala -- pulled up in front of the camper and could see small child and man. It appeared, Tharp said, they were securing the camper and leaving.

Tharp said the trunk was open and then it was closed by the man.

Tharp told defense attorney Frese that said she did not see bleach or bleach stains during the 30 or so seconds she observed the trunk.

Detective Joshua Stocking testified that when he joined the investigation on July 10, he performed door-to-door canvasses of the neighbors and searched the area for surveillance cameras on businesses and residences.

Stocking was tasked to go to the Walmart in Clinton to pick up a video and a receipt. He was told the video was of Dinkins. He collected the footage and turned it over to the detective in charge of the case.

Detective AJ Poirier joined the investigation a few days after the disappearance. He spoke to the manager at the Clinton Walmart and reviewed the footage in the store that showed Dinkins arriving at just before the store opened at 7 a.m.

Dinkins is shown purchasing two bottles of bleach.

Poirier then visited a Kwik Shop on 53rd Street in Davenport. He reviewed video footage of Dinkins buying two packs of cigarettes and prepaying for $35 worth of gas at about 3:30 a.m.

Poirier was also involved in the collection of video footage from West River Drive, near Credit Island. A maroon Impala is seen, Poirier said, but a driver or passenger and the license plate cannot be identified.

Poirier was also tasked to secure the scene overnight where remains were found at Kunau Implement in Dewitt on March 21, 2021.

The last witness of the day was then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the apartment on July 10.

Baker is shown photos she took including of the living room going into the kitchen. A stack of water bottles is shown, but there is no bottle of bleach on top.

In the photo of the bedroom, a firearm sticks out from under the mattress. Other items beneath the mattress are a small kitchen knife and larger machete-type knife in a sheath. Another machete-type knife in a sheath was photographed in a bedroom closet. Also in a closet, Baker photographed an airsoft gun.

Defense attorney Joel Waters asked if finding weapons under beds is unusual. She says no. Baker also agreed that no .38 special ammunition or Winchester ammunition was found. Baker says she did not notice any blood stains, splatters or bleach.

On redirect she was asked if it was common for multiple weapons to be found beneath a mattress. Bakers says no.

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

Testimony on Friday including a continuation with Sgt. Peiffer who said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, saying he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday Breasia’s younger brother, her mother, and Henry Dinkin’s former girlfriend, who was his girlfriend at the time, testified.

On Tuesday, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

