20th annual Aledo Antique Days to be held Aug. 26

Aledo Antique Days to be held Aug. 26
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -Aledo Main Street’s 20th Annual Antique Days is set to offer a full slate of free events to be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various venues all over town.

There will be plenty of food, antique tractors, trucks, cars, a craft, and farmers’ market, kids’ activities, live music, and more! There is no admission to attend the festivities.

See a complete breakdown with a schedule of events and locations of festivities HERE.

