98-year-old, QC ‘Bridge Lady’ shares stories and artwork

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mary Costello, born in Moline in 1925, remembers the days when travel from Illinois to Iowa was limited--until the opening of the first I-74 Bridge in 1935 when she was 10 years old.

She also remembers when the twin to the first I-74 Bridge was built in 1959 by the same firm that designed and built the first span, Modjeski and Masters.

Costello (and her daughter, Judith) share her personal story and connection to the excitement (and importance) of the Iowa-Illinois bridges. She emphasizes that she considers herself to be greatly blessed given that she’s lived long enough to see the construction, unveiling, and opening of the new I-74 Bridge.

The 98-year-old also shows off some of her bridge-inspired artwork and announces that she will be making an appearance at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday, Aug. 20.

