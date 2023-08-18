Aledo U-pick flower farm opens to public Aug. 26

Danndee Flowers is set to host a Date Night event and a 5K
Danndee Flowers
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s a u-pick flower farm where visitors can unwind and enjoy a day filled with sunshine and fresh air in a beautiful rural setting.

Katie Danner, Danndee Flowers, highlights her vast farm filled with flowers that is about a 35-minute drive from the Quad Cities.

The farm will be open to visitors from Aug. 26 through Sept. 17 with admission set at $5 per person which grants access to the flowers, corn maze, and kid’s playground.

Upcoming events include:

Dandee Flowers is located at 1566 Highway 17, Aledo.

For more information, call 309-337-2256 or visit the website at https://www.danndeeflowers.com/.

