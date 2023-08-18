Augustana Vikings football team goes door-to-door for water line inventory project

Augustana Vikings football goes door-to-door for water line inventory project.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 100 Augustana Vikings football players went door to door for the water line inventory project. It’s a project that’s raising awareness about the dangers of lead pipes lurking beneath the ground in thousands of Quad-Cities homes.

The team said that they’re assisting Augustana’s Upper Mississippi Center and the Center for Advancement of Community Health and Wellness in the last phase of canvassing.

According to Rock Island officials, the canvassing work done by the football team will help with the next step of the project.

“In order to get the best scope of work available to the city of Rock Island, we need to know what kind of inventory we have,” said Peyton Heisch sustainability manager. “Then we can move on to making sure that the community can handle this situation as well as possible, without any surprises or putting any of the burden on the community.”

To read the TV6 Investigates article about the lead pipes, click here.

