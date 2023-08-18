Deere & Company reports third quarter net income

Deere & Company has released the report for their third quarter net income, citing sound...
Deere & Company has released the report for their third quarter net income, citing sound execution, strong order books and positive industry fundamentals.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company has released the report for their third quarter net income, citing sound execution, strong order books and positive industry fundamentals.

Deere & Company reported a net income of $2.978 billion for the third quarter which ended on July 30, 2023, $10.20 per share, compared with net income of $1.884 billion, $6.16 per share for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, compared with $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, for the same period last year, according to a media release from Deere & Company.

Deere & Company officials say worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12 percent, to $15.801 billion, for the third quarter of 2023 and rose 24 percent, to $45.839 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $14.284 billion for the quarter and $41.765 billion for nine months, compared with $13.000 billion and $33.565 billion last year.

“Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers.”

According to the media release, key takeaways include:

  • Sound execution contributes to 10 percent increase in net sales and higher earnings
  • Strong order books, positive industry fundamentals driving strong results
  • Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion

For the full media release on Deere & Company’s third quarter net income update, click here.

