Enjoy the weather now, heat and humidity return by Sunday

Highs in the mid to upper 90s all of next week
First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Sunny and comfy conditions are the way today as highs will only be in the 70s and 80s.  Enjoy the “cooler” air while it’s around we get back to the upper 80s aon Saturday and mid 90s by Sunday.  First Alert days will be needed for at least Sunday and Monday as the heat index will push 100º.  No major system will impact the area over the next week, thus the heat and humidity are our weather headlines well into next week.

TODAY: Sunny and comfy. High: 81º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 62º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 90º.

