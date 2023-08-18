Enjoy the weather now, heat and humidity return by Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Sunny and comfy conditions are the way today as highs will only be in the 70s and 80s. Enjoy the “cooler” air while it’s around we get back to the upper 80s aon Saturday and mid 90s by Sunday. First Alert days will be needed for at least Sunday and Monday as the heat index will push 100º. No major system will impact the area over the next week, thus the heat and humidity are our weather headlines well into next week.

TODAY: Sunny and comfy. High: 81º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 62º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 90º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.