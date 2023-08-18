FBI: ‘Money Mule’ scheme targeting teens and young adults

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning of a new scheme that’s targeting teenagers and young adults.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning of a new scheme that’s targeting teenagers and young adults.

According to a media release from the FBI scammers have a new method of profiting from online child sexual abuse material using teenagers and young adults as money mules, someone who wittingly or unwittingly transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of or at the direction of another person.

The FBI says in this scheme, teenagers and young adults are being recruited on social media and online gaming platforms by producers of child sexual abuse material. The perpetrators are posing as IT service or gaming upgrade companies. The fake companies ask the individuals to accept payments form the company’s customers through digital payment platforms. In return, the individuals can keep a percentage of the money. They are then told to change the remainder of the payment into cryptocurrency and send it on to the company. What these criminals are really selling to their customers, are links to child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI.

The FBI Omaha is asking parents and caregivers to warn their teens and young adults about this illegal money mule scheme. Those who have been targeted may have received an unsolicited email or contract over social media promising easy money for little to no effort. If they have received such a solicitation, they should not respond to it and should not click on any links it contains.

If you believe your child is participating in a money mule schedule, the FBI says they should stop transferring money immediately and call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking...
SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

Latest News

Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. breaks down the basics about bonds.
Financial Planning with Heidi: What is a Bond?
Augustana Football players go door-to-door canvasing.
Augustana Vikings football team goes door-to-door for water line inventory project
Augustana Football players go door-to-door canvasing.
Water Line Inventory Project, Augustana Football
A man in Kewanee has been charged with child endangerment after a child shot a gun inside a...
Kewanee child shoots own hand