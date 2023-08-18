FBI: ‘Money Mule’ scheme targeting teens and young adults

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning of a new scheme that’s targeting teenagers and young adults.

According to a media release from the FBI scammers have a new method of profiting from online child sexual abuse material using teenagers and young adults as money mules, someone who wittingly or unwittingly transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of or at the direction of another person.

The FBI says in this scheme, teenagers and young adults are being recruited on social media and online gaming platforms by producers of child sexual abuse material. The perpetrators are posing as IT service or gaming upgrade companies. The fake companies ask the individuals to accept payments form the company’s customers through digital payment platforms. In return, the individuals can keep a percentage of the money. They are then told to change the remainder of the payment into cryptocurrency and send it on to the company. What these criminals are really selling to their customers, are links to child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI.

The FBI Omaha is asking parents and caregivers to warn their teens and young adults about this illegal money mule scheme. Those who have been targeted may have received an unsolicited email or contract over social media promising easy money for little to no effort. If they have received such a solicitation, they should not respond to it and should not click on any links it contains.

If you believe your child is participating in a money mule schedule, the FBI says they should stop transferring money immediately and call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.