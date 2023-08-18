FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect 12 p.m. Sunday (8/20) through 10 p.m. Monday (8/21)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat will be in effect starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through at least Monday evening for the entire TV6 viewing area. Heat index values, or how it feels when you factor in the humidity, will be between 100° and 110°+.

Excessive Heat WATCH is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. (KWQC)

The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for much of the TV6 viewing area for the same time frame. The heat dome is going to continue to build next week and the humidity will increase as dew points climb into the 60s, so the Excessive Heat Watch could be upgraded to a warning or Heat Advisory, and may be extended farther into the week.

Excessive Heat Watch in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Monday. (KWQC)

Limit time outdoors if you can, wear loose-fitted, light colored clothing, and understand the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

