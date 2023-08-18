Hand In Hand Music Festival set for Aug. 26

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Hand In Hand Music Festival, a fundraising event to support the agency’s inclusive programming including childcare, evening and weekend recreation, adult day-hab, and camps, will be held on Aug. 26 from 4-10 p.m. at The Isle Casino & Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

Ashley Hicks discusses the rain-or-shine event where attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy food truck menu items, beverages, and a kids’ zone.

The music lineup includes Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls, Danger Zone, Dani Lynn Howe Band, Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band, and Moonshine Run.

Approximately 45 percent of Hand In Hand’s budget relies on philanthropic support from the Quad Cities community, therefore events like this are critically important.

To purchase tickets, visit (link): https://www.handinhandqc.org/hand-in-hand-music-fest

For more information, visit Hand In Hand online at https://www.handinhandqc.org/ or call 563-332-8010.

