The impact of ‘Guardian Caps’ on player safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During St. Ambrose football practice, many of the players wear a padded, soft-shell helmet cover called a Guardian Cap.

“It’s like a car crumple zone. It’s trying to absorb some of the force, and trying to reduce some of that acceleration, head acceleration,” said Tony Plagman, a Guardian Caps national sales manager. “The elastic straps, not only does it reduce some of the blow with the padding, but there is independent movement from the helmet, so it also redirects some of the force that way, too. A lot of the research is showing that repetitive impacts [of football hits] are adding up.”

For St. Ambrose head coach Vince Fillip, bringing the Guardian Caps into his program was an easy decision.

“It’s been something obviously that has been growing through the game of football. Obviously, if there is anything we can do from an injury prevention standpoint, I’m all for it,” Fillipp said. “So it was something that once I took over I implemented right away and we got, you know, for sure all the big guys - the offensive line, defensive line guys - and the in-the-box players. If it helps one percent, then that is one percent we are getting better that day. It was something we looked into and pulled the trigger and made happen.”

The 2023 season is the second year St. Ambrose has used the Guardian Caps, and Dean Beauchamp, St. Ambrose’s head athletic trainer, said he’s seen a difference.

“I think we’ve seen a decrease in head traumas from last year to this year. I think head traumas are the one area we have to be cognizant of, and protect those kids as best we can,” Beauchamp said.

“I like [the Guardian Caps]. It gives us protection when we are all, you know, offensive line and defensive line going at it,” said Anthony Brown, a St. Ambrose graduate student. “It gives us that protection from concussions.”

According to Guardian Sports, Guardian Caps are worn by over 300,000 athletes nationwide, ranging from high school football to the NFL.

“The NFL did their own independent research, and they found an average reduction in H.A.RM., which is head acceleration response metric, of about nine to 10 percent,” Plagman said. “The younger that we can get a player in a Guardian Cap, we feel better over the course of his career.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.