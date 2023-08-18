Kewanee child shoots own hand

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man in Kewanee has been charged with child endangerment after a child shot a gun inside a home, resulting in the child being injured.

According to a media release from the Kewanee Police Department, Nicholas Mitro, 37, of Kewanee has been charged under the Firearms: Child Protection Act with a class C misdemeanor, and charged with endangering the life or health of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday in the 400 block of Rice Street when police responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said they spoke with witnesses and learned that a vehicle had left the area at a high speed and shortly after police found out that a private vehicle had taken the gunshot victim, a 6-year-old child to OSF St. Luke Hospital. They had a gunshot wound to their left hand.

After, police and crime scene detectives gathered statements and executed a search warrant where they collected evidence from the residence in the 400 block of Rice Street and the initial investigation determined by police was that the 6-year-old was able to access a handgun, discharging one round into their left hand.

Further investigation by police revealed that a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, one spent 9mm casing, and a surveillance system were collected. Investigators also said they found a bullet hole in the ceiling of the kitchen area.

After reviewing the incident, police said they issued a notice to appear to Mitro on Wednesday.

If convicted, Mitro could face up to 364 days in jail for the class A misdemeanor.

