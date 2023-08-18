Kewanee teachers demanding higher pay, still no resolution

According to Bridget Shanahan, spokesperson for the Illinois Education Association-NEA the contract for teachers at Kewanee School District expired earlier in the week.(KWQC)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of teachers in the Kewanee School District’s Administration Office have been protesting for more pay for teachers and faculty since early August and with students returning back to school, Thursday, a resolution still hasn’t been reached.

According to Bridget Shanahan, spokesperson for the Illinois Education Association-NEA the contract for teachers at Kewanee School District expired earlier in the week.

Shanahan says the next mediation is on Aug. 28, the soonest that the board of education told them they would be available.

Shanahan added that they were very disappointed to hear that is the soonest the board could meet.

However, Shanahan says they plan to be at the board of education meeting on Monday night and will be informational picketing before.

