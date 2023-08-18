LeClaire police investigate mailbox vandalized in the area

LeClaire police are investigating mailboxes that were vandalized in the area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire police are investigating mailboxes that were vandalized in the area.

According to LeCliare police, Tuesday night there were several reports of damage done to multiple mailboxes along Cody Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office also took reports of similar damage to mailboxes along Valley Drive this morning.

Police ask if you have any information about this, or if you noticed any suspicious vehicles, people, or activity, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., please message or call our department (563-289-4242 ext. 1). We would also be interested in any video surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect vehicle.

