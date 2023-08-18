Mailbox vandalism under investigation in LeClaire

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Mailbox vandalism has recently been reported in LeClaire.

On August 15, seven different mailboxes along South Cody Road were damaged.

While nobody has been publicly identified as a suspect yet, Chief of Police Shane Themas mentioned some of the potential charges that they could face depend on the extent of the damage done in each case.

“Depending on how much it costs to replace or repair those mailboxes will determine what level of criminal damage would be charged,” Themas said. “So, you know, simple misdemeanor is a lowest level all the way up to an over $10,000 in damage, which would be a class C felony charge.”

This case is still under investigation but with the help of surveillance cameras and social media, Themas says they have an idea who is causing the damage.

Themas would also mention they believe the incidents happened between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Themas also said it’s up to the prosecutors and the judges in the judicial system on what would ultimately be the penalty but, jail time could be included depending on where it fell under Iowa state code.

LeClaire Police are working with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, as they took complaints of the same type of damage around the same timeframe.

