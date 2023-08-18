Man sentenced to prison in Scott County UTV crash that injured 6

According to court records, Curt D. Bell, 54, pleaded guilty in May to five counts of serious...
According to court records, Curt D. Bell, 54, pleaded guilty in May to five counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury, and one count of operating while under the influence first offense.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Princeton man arrested earlier this year in connection with a crash that injured six, turned himself in Friday to serve a five-year prison sentence.

According to court records, Curt D. Bell, 54, pleaded guilty in May to five counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury, and one count of operating while under the influence first offense.

On July 20, Bell was sentenced to five years on each of the serious injury and child endangerment charges, and one year on the OWI charge, court records show. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time. He was ordered to turn himself in today.

Bell was originally charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent child, a Class C felony; four counts of serious injury by a motor vehicle, a Class D felony; child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call around 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 1, for the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 26200 block of 257th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bell was driving a 2022 Zheijang CFMOTO UTV in a farm field when he hit a field fence causing the UTV to turnover and passengers to be ejected.

Bell left the scene on foot, leaving an 11-year-old in the ditch, according to the affidavit. The 11-year-old had a concussion and lost consciousness from the crash. He was found under the influence of alcohol with a .141 BlAC, according to the affidavit.

The UTV had five passengers that were taken to area hospitals also with Bell for treatment of their injuries at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground

Latest News

The full interview between Henry Dinkins and the lead detective in the case.
Dinkins Trial Police Interview Full
Quad City Times Bix7 makes donation to Genesis FoodPlex.
Quad City Times Bix7 makes donation to Genesis FoodPlex
free gun locks
OUT-OF-STOCK: Rock Island County Health Department ordered more free gun locks
The Rock Island County Health Department is temporarily out of stock of the gun locks offered...
OUT-OF-STOCK: Rock Island County Health Department ordered more free gun locks