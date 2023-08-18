Mirrors and glass for function and beauty in homes

Mirrors and glass for function and beauty in homes
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jerry Felsing, Steve’s Mirror & Glass, focus on high-quality mirror, glass, and shower enclosure amenities.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.

For more information about Steve’s Mirror & Glass, 2730 State Street, Bettendorf, visit the business online at https://www.stevesmirrorandglass.com/ or call 563-359-3531.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground

Latest News

Excessive Heat WATCH is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect 12 p.m. Sunday (8/20) through 10 p.m. Monday (8/21)
First Alert Days are in effect for at least Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Friday ahead of excessive heat later this weekend into next week
The facility houses a huge exhibition capturing the art and history of spoons.
Mississippi Spoon Gallery grand opening set for Aug. 24
Mississippi Spoon Gallery, Davenport, IA
Mississippi Spoon Gallery grand opening set for Aug. 24