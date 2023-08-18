Mirrors and glass for function and beauty in homes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jerry Felsing, Steve’s Mirror & Glass, focus on high-quality mirror, glass, and shower enclosure amenities.
Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.
For more information about Steve’s Mirror & Glass, 2730 State Street, Bettendorf, visit the business online at https://www.stevesmirrorandglass.com/ or call 563-359-3531.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.