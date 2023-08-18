Mississippi Spoon Gallery grand opening set for Aug. 24

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississippi Spoon Gallery is a unique museum intended to provide educational guidance through art and history. The basis of the museum is the vast spoon collection curated by local enthusiast Cammie Pohl.

Pohl’s love for the souvenirs was inspired by her great-grandmother, Amelia, who gifted her three boxes filled with a collection from the 1904 World’s Fair.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday, Aug. 24 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Mississippi Spoon Gallery is located at 902 East River Drive, Davenport, IA. For more information, call 563-468-9872.

