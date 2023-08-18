Mo.Live! to fill Vibrant Arena lot with music, art, and fun Aug. 25-26

Mo.Live! to fill Vibrant Arena lot with music, art, and fun Aug. 25-26
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline is looking ahead to a brand new music and arts festival this summer inspired by the success of last year’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Guest Tory Brecht fills in the audience on “Mo.Live!”, set to be held Aug. 25-26 in the parking lot of Vibrant Arena @ The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

The free-admission event will feature live music, local art, the Friday Mercado on Fifth Market (on 5th Avenue and 12 Street), the Crimestoppers 5K run, “Touch-A-Truck” and meet first responders, and a food truck alley.

Band lineups and a schedule for both the main stage and community stage are available on the Mo.Live! website: https://www.molinelive.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground

Latest News

free gun locks
OUT-OF-STOCK: Rock Island County Health Department ordered more free gun locks
The Rock Island County Health Department is temporarily out of stock of the gun locks offered...
OUT-OF-STOCK: Rock Island County Health Department ordered more free gun locks
LeClaire police are investigating mailboxes that were vandalized in the area.
LeClaire police investigate mailbox vandalized in the area
LeClaire police are investigating mailboxes that were vandalized in the area.
LeClaire police investigate mailbox vandalized in the area
Mary Costello painting of the new I-74 Bridge
98-year-old, QC ‘Bridge Lady’ shares stories and artwork