Mo.Live! to fill Vibrant Arena lot with music, art, and fun Aug. 25-26

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline is looking ahead to a brand new music and arts festival this summer inspired by the success of last year’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Guest Tory Brecht fills in the audience on “Mo.Live!”, set to be held Aug. 25-26 in the parking lot of Vibrant Arena @ The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

The free-admission event will feature live music, local art, the Friday Mercado on Fifth Market (on 5th Avenue and 12 Street), the Crimestoppers 5K run, “Touch-A-Truck” and meet first responders, and a food truck alley.

Band lineups and a schedule for both the main stage and community stage are available on the Mo.Live! website: https://www.molinelive.com/

