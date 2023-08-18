New Details: Timeline leading up to death of 10-year-old boy, Zion Staples, found in Rock Island garbage can

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of Zion Staples has been charged with concealing the body of her 10-year-old son in a garbage can in a Rock Island garage. No one has been charged in Zion’s death.

But today, new details are emerging about the timeline leading up to his death – and a woman who said she tried to alert authorities for months.

According to DCFS:

The agency first had contact with Sushi Staples in 2003 and 2004, when it removed her two oldest children from their home. She has eight kids, who now range in age from 8-year-old twins to a 20-year-old.

Another complaint didn’t come until 17 years later, in 2021, when a tipster said Staples had tied or confined one of Zion’s older brothers. DCFS ruled those allegations as unfounded.

The next important date is December last year. That’s when prosecutors believe Zion died. The coroner has said preliminary findings show he died of a gunshot wound. Where he died is unclear.

Two calls from the same tipster a week apart lead to the discovery of the body.

TV6 Investigates spoke to that tipster. TV6 is not using her name because she’s involved in the investigation.

She says she made at least two calls to Rock Island Police – one in February and another in late May or early June – that weren’t fully investigated. At the time,

Two more calls were made to DCFS in July, including one the week before the body was discovered. DCFS confirmed that account. But it’s not clear why it took another call a week later before the agency acted.

We tried to obtain the police reports from the tipster’s earlier calls, but those records are sealed because they’re part of the investigation. Last week, the state’s attorney told TV6 Investigates that detectives are still questioning people.

Meanwhile, Rock Island-Milan schools have said Zion was never enrolled. Neither were his siblings.

It begs the question: How could a 10-year-old boy just disappear without anyone noticing?

Sushi Staples is next due in court on Aug. 23. Her attorneys are expected to argue to keep cameras out of her court proceedings.

