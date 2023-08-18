OUT-OF-STOCK: Rock Island County Health Department ordered more free gun locks

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is temporarily out of stock of the gun locks offered for free.

According to the health department, more have been ordered.

The gun locks are being offered for free with no questions asked and no information being obtained from those who pick up a lock.

It’s a way to make gun locks readily available and help prevent tragedies, like accidental shootings, gun violence, gun thefts, and suicide, officials said.

Rock Island County Health Department offers free gun locks. (kwqc)

