Putnam Museum to host free 'History On Tap' adult lecture series

The series slogan is “Where Education Meets Libation”
Putnam Museum to launch 'History On Tap' series
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Putnam Museum is announcing that the facility will be hosting a new free lecture series called History On Tap: Where Education Meets Libation.

Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist at Putnam Museum, and Onnica Marquez, Archivist and Assistant Professor at St. Ambrose University, are excited to share details about the upcoming series aimed at adult education in a relaxed atmosphere.

History on Tap! will happen every third Thursday at 6 p.m. and is set to begin on Sept. 21, 2023. Engaging talk topics will be explored while attendees enjoy a cold brew or favorite beverage with a stunning view of the Mississippi River valley in the Lardner Balcony. (See more here.)

The first installment, on Sept. 21 features guest Onnica Marquez who will take attendees on a captivating journey through Egypt, a land where history and adventure intertwine through personal stories, insights, and discoveries from time spent in Egypt.

Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933.

The website link is https://www.putnam.org/

