Quad City Times Bix7 makes donation to Genesis FoodPlex.

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Food is Medicine,” said Todd Mizener Senior Communications Specialist at Genesis. The Quad City Times Bix7 has made a generous donation to Genesis FoodPlex to help support food-insecure individuals and their families in the QCA by providing access to healthy foods.

According to Bix7 officials, a portion of race registration proceeds go to Genesis FoodPlex.

This year, the Quad City Times Bix7 was able to make a donation of $10,000 to the charity, according to Mizener.

To learn more about Genesis FoodPlex, click here.

