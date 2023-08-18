Quad City Times Bix7 makes donation to Genesis FoodPlex.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Food is Medicine,” said Todd Mizener Senior Communications Specialist at Genesis. The Quad City Times Bix7 has made a generous donation to Genesis FoodPlex to help support food-insecure individuals and their families in the QCA by providing access to healthy foods.

According to Bix7 officials, a portion of race registration proceeds go to Genesis FoodPlex.

This year, the Quad City Times Bix7 was able to make a donation of $10,000 to the charity, according to Mizener.

To learn more about Genesis FoodPlex, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.