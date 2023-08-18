Ritzi Reruns for high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices

Ritzi Reruns
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ritzi Reruns, established in 1994, is a local, family-owned business that has been located at 1612 West Locust Street, Davenport, since May, 2000.

Sherry Hopkins, owner Ritzi Reruns, informs viewers about the designer fashions, accessories, and other high-quality items available in the consignment, cash, and credit establishment.

Find out more about the store or becoming a consignor at https://ritzireruns.shoprw.com/ or call 563-322-8684.

Ritzi Reruns is on Facebook here.

