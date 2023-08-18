Rock Island Co. Health Department free gun locks in stock

The Rock Island County Health Department has the gun locks offered for free back in stock.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT
According to the health department, gunlocks were out of stock on Aug. 18, when more were ordered and as of Wednesday are back in stock.

The gun locks are being offered for free with no questions asked and no information being obtained from those who pick up a lock.

It’s a way to make gun locks readily available and help prevent tragedies, like accidental shootings, gun violence, gun thefts, and suicide, officials said.

