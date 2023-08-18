Rock Island Parks and Recreation to host ‘All Play’ adaptive baseball league

Rock Island's 'All-Play' Adaptive baseball program
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -A new adaptive baseball program will be taking the field at historic Douglas Park in Rock Island.

All-Play Baseball League is for individuals with physical or intellectual challenges. This new program offered by Rock Island Parks and Recreation will be held Saturdays, Sept. 16 through Oct. 7.

Pete Peña, Sports Recreation Manager with Rock Island Parks and Recreation, highlights the program. The registration deadline is Sept. 1 and includes a team jersey.

The cost is $20 and participants can register in age groups of 4-11 years of age or 11+ years of age.

The Arc of the Quad Cities is a proud sponsor of this league with additional assistance from GECU.

Register online at https://bit.ly/AdaptiveBall or call the Park Office at (309) 732-7275 x1.

For more information, email pena.pete@rigov.org or call 309-732-7275.

Rock Island's 'All-Play' Adaptive baseball program
