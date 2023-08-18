Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking...
SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

Latest News

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
California is bracing for the weather effects of Hurricane Hilary. (KCAL, KCBS, OBTAINED BY...
Preparations underway for effects of Hurricane Hilary in California
River Bandits defeat Beloit
River Bandits defeat Beloit