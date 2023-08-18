Viola Mayor arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, misconduct

VIOLA, Ill. {KWQC} -- The Mayor of Viola was arrested Wednesday, Mercer County Deputies say.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of government funds and 38 counts of official misconduct.

According to court documents, the charges stem from October 29, 2022 through July 28, 2023.

Lester is listed as the mayor of Viola on the village’s website.

Lester was taken to the Mercer County Jail Thursday morning and his bond was set at $25,000. Lester posted bail on Friday, and awaits his court hearing on Monday, August 21.

TV 6 has reached out to Lester and his attorney, and have not heard back.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

