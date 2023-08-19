19-year-old old arrested, charged in deadly shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of 33rd Street for a report of shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Saturday. They found two shooting victims upon arrival. One victim was a 19-year-old male who has not been identified. The other was identified as 19-year-old Glenn J. Evans, Jr.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The unnamed victim died during transport. Evans was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was later released.

Evans has been charged with second-degree murder, and is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond pending a court appearance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

