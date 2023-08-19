9 Moline Fire Department firefighters sworn in

9 Moline Fire Department firefighters sworn in
9 Moline Firefighters were sworn in.(kwqc)
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Nine Moline Fire Department firefighters have been sworn in and will begin their careers with the City of Moline.

The culmination of the recruitment process began last year with enhancements to MFD’s application process and recruitment which were followed by a written exam, agility test, and oral interview, according to a media release from MFD. The newly hired firefighters will undergo an extensive fire and medical training program too.

Officials with MFD say the training will help ensure the new firefighters are ready to serve and protect the community.

This group came from all walks of life, including former military, medical professionals, engineers, and more, officials said. They will now embark on a rewarding career as Moline’s bravest.

