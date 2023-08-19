Dinkins tells police he searched ‘everywhere’ but doesn’t know where

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During his interview at the police department, Henry Dinkins says he doesn’t understand why he is considered “suspicious,” “this is crazy” and that he’s never seen Breasia Terrell’s mother so mad at him.

He also said the same things about Breasia that her family has testified to: She was a good girl and wouldn’t have wandered off.

What he didn’t say was where he drove around looking for Breasia. He also didn’t want to give police his passcode for his cellphone.

Davenport Police Cpl. Evan Obert was the sole witness on Friday. He interviewed Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020 -- about three and a half hours after she was reported missing to the police.

Testimony continued Friday in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show his locations and activities the morning of July 10.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham played the hour-long recording of that interview.

Dinkins is shown alone in a corner of the interview room going through his phone and then placing a call on speaker. An officer enters the room asking for the phone, to which Dinks replies that he’s calling the officer who first responded to the missing person report.

Officer Craig Burkle answers and asks Dinkins: What took you so long to answer my phone calls and text message?

Burkle had testified on Wednesday that Dinkins left the complex without telling him and multiple calls to Dinkins went unanswered.

In the interview room, Dinkins tells Burkle that he didn’t see any calls and that he’s answering it now.

Another officer enters and takes the phone, telling Burkle that Dinkins is in an interview room. Dinkins later tells Obert his phone “acts up,” and he sometimes misses calls.

A little more than five minutes after having his phone taken, Obert enters the interview room.

When asked his address, Dinkins says he doesn’t know the number, but that it is on Schmidt Road near Purina. He also says he doesn’t know his son’s last name.

He says Andrea Culberson, who has been described as his girlfriend, is just a “close friend,” and he uses her vehicle, a Chevy Impala.

When asked about the timeline of July 10, Dinkins said he left after everyone was asleep and went to his friend Vince Howard’s house, but nobody answered and he returned to Culberson’s apartment. Dinkins estimates he was gone about 45 minutes.

When he returned he noticed that Breasia was missing, he went outside to see if she was walking around. Later in the interview Obert showed Dinkins Google maps of the area later, but Dinkins couldn’t specify where he went, just “everywhere.”

Dinkins said when he returned to Culberson’s apartment she was awake. She asked if he was OK, but he said didn’t say anything about Breasia. He said because she was waiting on the couch showed that she probably knew.

Dinkins said he left again to go to Kwik Shop for cigarettes.

Video footage and the register receipt show that was at about 3:30 a.m. He purchased cigarettes, a lighter and about $35 worth of fuel. Because of the price of gas at the time, Obert testifies that Dinkins bought about 16 gallons of fuel for the Impala, which has a tank capacity of 17 gallons.

Video and still photos were shown during Henry Dinkins trial including when he went to the Kwik Shop on 53rd Street in Davenport in the early morning hours on July 10, 2020. Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. The gold shoes he is shown wearing have never been located. (Davenport Police Department)

When Dinkins returned to the apartment again it was to “grab Dink” (DL), who was sitting on the couch. DL asked where Breasia was, and Dinkins told him he didn’t know.

Dinkins then tells Obert that he and DL drove around looking for Breasia, at one point stopping at the motorhome on Schmidt Road so he could get some gas money.

Dinkins then called Aishia Lankford who was at work to tell her that her daughter, Breasia was missing. Dinkins said he met with Lankford at the McDonald’s parking lot. He said he’s never seen her so mad at him before.

Dinkins said that while he was talking to Officer Burkle at the apartment complex, he was trying to keep his composure, but Lankford was “at the limit.” Dinkins said even the officer was frustrated, saying he can’t help without information.

Dinkins said he left and searched all over the Quad-Cities. He said he was going to ride until he couldn’t ride anymore. He said he drove to his sister’s house on 39th Street in Davenport.

Obert brings in printed Google maps of the area. Dinkins said he couldn’t remember his route exactly where he went, but that he went everywhere. He said he didn’t stop to talk to anyone, and that he stayed in the Impala.

Later when Obert asks to download Dinkins’ call log, Dinkins says Obert can look at it but cannot download it. He doesn’t give Obert his passcode because he wants to watch while the police look through it. He asks Obert why he’s standing so close while putting in his passcode. Obert says it’s to make sure he doesn’t delete anything.

After looking at the phone, Obert and Dinkins points to all the missed calls from Lankford and says his phone “acts up.”

When asked who would take Breasia, Dinkins asks “Why,” “for what reason.” He says Breasia is “definitely a good kid.”

The footage ends there.

Obert says that after getting a search warrant, the phone data is downloaded by the police department and the cellphone company records are subpoenaed. That information was turned over to the FBI who organize the information and created maps.

Obert said police canvassed about 100 businesses for surveillance video. A “significant amount” of footage was collected and turned over to “light-duty” detectives to review. Detectives were given information to keep in mind: Breasia’s description and the maroon Chevy Impala.

In the 6100 block the Impala is seen on a residence’s camera at 5:57 a.m. traveling north on Eastern. It is then seen on the 5900 block of Jersey Ridge Road, southbound at 5:59 a.m. It is picked up northbound on the same camera at 6:05 a.m.

The next camera that captures the vehicle is on northbound on Highway 61 mile market 124 at 6:11 a.m.

It is then seen at Paasch Farms on Highway 30, just west of Clinton at 6:43 a.m. The Impala is captured at First Central State Bank in Clinton at 6:49 a.m. He then enters the Walmart parking lot.

Video footage from Walmart shows Dinkins buying two 81-ounce bottles of Clorox bleach. He paid in cash at 7:08 and left the store.

Obert said the cellphone did not ping off any cell towers when traveling north on Highway 61. It pinged at the Clinton Walmart. It did not ping off any towers traveling southbound on Highway 61. Obert said DL told police that while Dinkins was in the store he put the battery in the phone so he could use it. When Dinkins was returning, DL took the battery out so he wouldn’t get in trouble.

After the Impala leaves the Walmart lot it is captured on the bank camera at 7:10 a.m., heading westbound. It is seen on the Paasch Farm camera on Highway 30 at 7:15 a.m. The car is then seen traveling westbound past the Dewitt Travel Center at 7:26 a.m. The vehicle is then seen southbound on Highway 61 mile marker 124 at 7:52 a.m.

Two points the Impala passed that Obert focused on was mile marker 124 on Highway 61 and Paasch Farms on Highway 30. Obert said the drive time between the two spots is about 22 minutes driving the speed limit. Obert’s time of 22 minutes was 10 minutes shorter than what the highway cameras show of Dinkins’ trip.

Cunningham asked Obert if driving out to the spot in Dewitt where Breasia’s remains were ultimately found could explain the extra time. Obert said it could.

The next time the location of the phone can be determined is 8:08 a.m. in southwest Davenport, when Dinkins is said to have called Lankford.

Obert said he interviewed DL later that day and they talked about where he went with his father.

DL said Dinkins drove to Credit Island and walked to a muddy, wooded area “to wipe off a knife.” DL said he and his father then went to the motorhome briefly and left.

Obert then describes the locations of businesses and residences where surveillance video was collected for July 10 around Schmidt Road, where Dinkins motorhome is located, and Credit Island, where DL said Dinkins went.

Obert’s testimony will continue on Monday.

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

Testimony continued Monday with Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Culberson. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

