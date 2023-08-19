Driver dodges funnel cloud on interstate

A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the highway. (WJAR, RANDY WILLIAMS, VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) – A Rhode Island driver drove by a tornado and lived to talk about it.

Randy Williams says he was driving to work on Interstate 295 Friday when the storm system lifted his car off the ground.

“It was chaos,” he said.

Dashcam video from the East Greenwich man’s Tesla shows what was later confirmed to be a tornado ripping across the highway.

“That was the toughest ride to work I’ve ever had,” Williams said.

He was heading back to work at Rhode Island Restoration in Lincoln, when all of a sudden the tornado passed behind his car and lifted it a foot off the ground.

“It hit the backside of my car, which changed, you know, the path I was going, and it moved me over a lane,” Williams said. “I was freaking out, not going to lie. It was quite the experience.”

His Tesla has cameras all around it. Different angles show the scary scenes happening along his drive, including a clip where debris smashes into his driver’s side window.

“It happened so fast it was insane,” he said. “I was so lucky no one was in the next lane over to me”

Williams is OK, but the highway horror wasn’t the only one.

It’s unclear if it’s the same tornado, but the Johnston Fire Department says a car was thrown 10 feet into the air on 295 south also earlier in the morning.

The chief says the woman at the wheel was shaken up but also is expected to be OK.

Williams says he might have seen that happen.

“I actually saw a car get flipped on its side on the other side of the highway prior to that happening, so I thought I was next,” he said.

The storm system caused widespread damage in southern New England.

Trees and power lines came down in one neighborhood, while flooding was reported in another.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

