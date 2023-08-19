Excessive Heat and Oppressive Humidity Ahead

Highs in the mid to upper 90s all of next week
Dangerous heat by the end of the weekend. Will we see another rapid onset drought? First Alert Meteorologist Cyle Dickens has the latest.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect for heat and humidity through Friday***

Excessive heat and oppressive humidity will play a primary role in our weekend outlook and beyond. Expect sunny and warm weather for today, with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. The heat then gets turned up to high as temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90′s Sunday and through the work week. Add to that abundant sunshine cloud free skies and increasing humidity, and the heat index should quickly top 100 to 110+ during the period. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watch will remain in effect. FIRST ALERT DAYS will be in effect for excessive heat Sunday and Monday, and will likely be extended into next week.

More heat and humidity could make for dangerous conditions across the region.
More heat and humidity could make for dangerous conditions across the region.(KWQC)

TODAY:  Sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High: 90°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 97°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunny and comfy today