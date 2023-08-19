Floatzilla 2023 kicked off Saturday morning

Floatzilla 2023 kicked off Saturday morning
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Over a thousand participants floated down the Mississippi River Saturday morning on their kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

The event is considered the largest paddle event on the Mississippi and is held annually in the Quad Cities, attracting people from around the country. Paddlers take off at various launch sites along the river in the Rock Island area as they make their way to Sunset Park at Lake Potter.

Desiree Mulkey, from DuPage County in Illinois, traveled over two hours to ride her paddleboard in Saturday’s event.

“I had heard from a lot of people in the paddle community that it was a really awesome event,” Mulkey said, “and it was worth driving down for.”

She added, “Today it was a little rough because of the wind so I couldn’t really stand up too much because of the wind’s resistance. Overall, it was still fun but a little rougher than normal.”

Participants ended their rides at Sunset Park, in Rock Island, where they enjoyed music and food together.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom.
Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

Latest News

MLK Center block party
MLK Center hosts block party in Rock Island
MLK Center block party
MLK Center block party
Floatzilla 2023 kicked off Saturday morning
Floatzilla 2023
Punch group of Davenport held a small procession and prayer outside of Rock Church of the Quad...
Memorial to the Lost