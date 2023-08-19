Floatzilla 2023 kicked off Saturday morning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Over a thousand participants floated down the Mississippi River Saturday morning on their kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

The event is considered the largest paddle event on the Mississippi and is held annually in the Quad Cities, attracting people from around the country. Paddlers take off at various launch sites along the river in the Rock Island area as they make their way to Sunset Park at Lake Potter.

Desiree Mulkey, from DuPage County in Illinois, traveled over two hours to ride her paddleboard in Saturday’s event.

“I had heard from a lot of people in the paddle community that it was a really awesome event,” Mulkey said, “and it was worth driving down for.”

She added, “Today it was a little rough because of the wind so I couldn’t really stand up too much because of the wind’s resistance. Overall, it was still fun but a little rougher than normal.”

Participants ended their rides at Sunset Park, in Rock Island, where they enjoyed music and food together.

