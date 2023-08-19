Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation invites QCA seniors to fall golf cart tour

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation along with Bettendorf Parks and Recreation invites area seniors to participate in their annual ‘Fall Senior Golf Cart Tour’ on Monday, Sept. 11. There is no rain date.

The fall golf cart tour will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trial from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills. Carts may be operated by the participants or operators will be provided for those choosing not to drive themselves.

Event organizers say that drivers must be at least 18 years old. Stops will be made at several sites along the way. The tours will be approximately two hours round-trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m..

Parking for the tour will be in the Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided, event organizers said. Registration is required and tours are limited to 70 people each.

According to the media release, registration begins Sept. 1 and ends Sept. 8. To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/sgctour. For more information or to register by phone, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.

