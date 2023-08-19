High School Football Preview: Sherrard

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a clear sense of optimism within the Sherrard Tigers’ football program heading into the 2023 season.

“I feel like we finally have some good speed and strength and size, so that’s where we made the biggest stride this offseason,” said Brandon Johnston, Sherrard’s head coach. “We’ve got a lot of guys that we think are going to be really good if we get the ball in their hands, so we are going to be pretty dynamic I think.”

Coach Johnston said they’ve seen a 15 to 20 percent increase in players, and this year’s team is led by a big group of seniors.

“Our seniors have been fantastic. It’s our biggest class right now - 16 or 17 seniors,” Johnston said. “A lot of those guys have two or three seasons of starting experience, including this season. They are a hungry group. It would be pretty easy for some kids to maybe walk away from something where they weren’t seeing a lot of success, and I think that speaks to the character these kids have, as well, that they’ve stuck it out, and how they’ve continued to fight and battle with each other.”

“The atmosphere that we have, everybody is energetic, and they are willing to work,” said Collin Ferry, a Sherrard senior. “I like our coaches. They like to help a lot with that.”

Sherrard’s first chance to show off their offseason improvements on the field and in the weight room is a home game against Kewanee on Aug. 25.

“You know, I’m just excited. I want to see what we are capable of, show our fans what we are capable of, and just have a good ending season to my high school career, and set up the next classes to have good programs in the future,” said Riley Colbrese, a Sherrard senior.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.